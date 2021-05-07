RCMP cruiser (supplied by the RCMP)

COALHURST, AB – A fatal crash on Highway 3 west of Lethbridge Friday morning.

Coaldale RCMP say two eastbound semis collided near the Kipp Road.

One driver, a man from Granum, was killed.

Mounties say they are in the process of notifying family members.

The semi hauling lumber also caught on fire.

Traffic on Highway 3 is being diverted, and will be for several hours, as a RCMP traffic reconstructionist completes an investigation.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

(NOTE: Out of respect for the deceased we’ve have removed the previous photo used in the story.)