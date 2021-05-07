UPDATE: Fatal crash involving two semis west of Lethbridge
RCMP cruiser (supplied by the RCMP)
COALHURST, AB – A fatal crash on Highway 3 west of Lethbridge Friday morning.
Coaldale RCMP say two eastbound semis collided near the Kipp Road.
One driver, a man from Granum, was killed.
Mounties say they are in the process of notifying family members.
The semi hauling lumber also caught on fire.
Traffic on Highway 3 is being diverted, and will be for several hours, as a RCMP traffic reconstructionist completes an investigation.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
