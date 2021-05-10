LETHBRIDGE, AB – A Coaldale man is waiting for a bail hearing after he was arrested Sunday and charged with drug, weapon, and driving-related offences.

An LPS Community Peace Officer was stopped in traffic on Highway 3 and 28th street just after 6pm when he saw a vehicle rear-end another.

He pulled over one vehicle but the other drove off.

Patrols found it later, abandoned on the south side, and arrested the suspected driver not long after.

Officers seized three weapons including a tactical hatchet, a machete and another knife, along with suspected meth worth about $1,700.

43 year old Daniel Collier is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking; assault with a weapon; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; and mischief.

He remains in custody.