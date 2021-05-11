LETHBRIDGE, AB – You won’t have to pay for parking downtown for a while.

The City of Lethbridge has decided that as of Tuesday, May 11 parking fees in the downtown core will not be charged during this most recent round of provincial COVID-19 restrictions which are now in effect.

Enforcement will be modified to only deal with general parking complaints.

The intent of this temporary change is to provide a little help to customers, businesses and those working downtown.