Temporary no pay parking now in effect in downtown Lethbridge
Photo credit to My Lethbridge Now.com (Pat Siedlecki)
LETHBRIDGE, AB – You won’t have to pay for parking downtown for a while.
The City of Lethbridge has decided that as of Tuesday, May 11 parking fees in the downtown core will not be charged during this most recent round of provincial COVID-19 restrictions which are now in effect.
Enforcement will be modified to only deal with general parking complaints.
The intent of this temporary change is to provide a little help to customers, businesses and those working downtown.