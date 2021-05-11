EDMONTON, AB – A scarce supply of one vaccine means Alberta will stop administering first doses of the AstraZeneca shot for the time being.

A statement from Alberta Health, issued Tuesday morning (May 11), says the remaining supply of about 8,400 shots will only be used for second doses for right now.

It’s unclear when the province will be getting more doses from AstraZeneca.

About 255,000 first doses of that vaccine have already been administered in Alberta, and 2,200 second doses.

The province is instead focusing on the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, with more than 236,000 doses of those expected this week alone.

Alberta Health says it will continue to adapt to the supply and keep Albertans informed on the most current research.