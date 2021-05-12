LETHBRIDGE, AB – A suspected drug house on the north side has been shuttered by Alberta Sheriffs.

A fence went up around the property at 124 19th street north Wednesday after investigators with the sheriff’s Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods unit got a court order against the owner.

No one will be allowed inside for the next 90 days.

SCAN started looking at the house back in June 2020 after getting complaints from neighbours. Some of the concerns involved used needles, people using drugs on the driveway, and threatening and violent behaviour from those visiting the property.

In one case, investigators say a physical fight escalated into a vehicle chase that ended with a car crashing into a neighbour’s fence.

Lethbridge Police were called to 33 incidents there between October 2019 and February 2021.

It’s the seventh house in the city to be closed by the SCAN unit in the past two years.