TABER, AB – A simple act of honesty and integrity has earned a Taber girl a free bicycle.

Earlier this month, Grade 6 student Presley Chabot and her family were gifted a BMX bike by a stranger while in downtown Taber.

Wanting to make sure the gift was free of any wrongdoing, they contacted Taber Police who gave the all-clear.

The following week though, officers got a report of a stolen bike that matched the description of the bicycle Presley was gifted.

She returned it without hesitation.

Taber Police say had Presley not inquired about the bike, it may have never been recovered.

As a thank-you, officers reached out to the Justin Hall Memorial Committee who agreed to partner with the TPS in purchasing a new bike for her.