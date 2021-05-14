EDMONTON, AB – A restraining order has been issued against a Calgary mayoral candidate who has publicly threatened harm to employees of Alberta Health Services.

AHS says Kevin J. Johnston has “engaged in persistent threatening conduct and communication in the media and on social media over the past number of weeks.”

Aggressive and threatening behaviour towards specific individuals employed by AHS as well as the general AHS workforce is also cited as a reason for the court order which was granted Friday by the Court of Queen’s Bench.

The restraining order prevents Johnston from obstructing or interfering with AHS and its officers and employees, including public health officers, in their enforcement efforts of the Public Health Act, including the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Orders.

The Order also prohibits him from contacting any AHS employees by any means, recording or photographing AHS employees, visiting any AHS sites (except for necessary medical treatment), attending at the residential premises of AHS officers or employees, approaching or being within 100 meters of any AHS public health officer, and publishing any threats or hate speech directed at AHS and its officers and employees, including soliciting the names, addresses, phone numbers and other personal or private information.