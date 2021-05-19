TABER, AB – A special recruit training program could be a big benefit to local police forces.

Lethbridge College has teamed up with the Taber Police Service to collaborate on a new initiative that will allow up to six recruit candidates to self-sponsor their own training.

Up until now, the cadet training program at the College had only been open to people who already had been sponsored by a police service.

Taber Police will be hosting the Lethbridge College’s training program this fall, with an opportunity for a half dozen self-sponsored people to enroll to get the credential.

This initiative to train self-sponsored police cadets is a first in Alberta.

There is no guarantee, of course these self-sponsored recruits will be hired in Taber, however if not, they will have the opportunity, once completing the training, to apply to other police services in the province.

“We are looking for candidates who want to make a difference in community by using their skills and competencies gained in life; through advanced education, experiencing diversity and other vocations,” says Taber Police Chief Graham Abela. “If you are a problem solver with critical thinking skills, we are certain with the foundations we can teach you in the police academy, you could be one of our next police officers in southern Alberta.”

Lethbridge College’s Police Cadet Training program launched in March 2017 and was designed to meet the specific needs of southern Alberta police services. It is the only police training program of its kind at a public college in Canada.

Any interested candidates must notify the Taber Police Service by the end of June.