LETHBRIDGE, AB – As we head into this unofficial start of summer with the May long weekend, Albertans are being reminded about all-terrain vehicle safety.

ATV accidents have been a growing concern across the province.

Over the past 20 years, there’s been an average of 4,840 ATV-related emergency department visits in Alberta.

The warning about safety is particularly aimed at kids under 16. Over the past year alone there have been 120 children seen in Alberta’s two pediatric ER’s due to ATV injuries.

To protect children under 16 years of age, Alberta Health Services says parents and caregivers are advised to ensure children do not drive or ride on an ATV. This includes ATVs marketed as ‘child-sized.’

Anyone operating all-terrain vehicles are asked to always wear the proper gear and that includes a helmet.

Drive sober, buckle up, and let others know where you’re going.