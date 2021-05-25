EDMONTON, AB – Alberta isn’t backing down in its fight to protect the province’s energy resources.

The UCP government on Tuesday tabled legislation which, if passed would give the Energy Minister authority to restrict the export of crude oil and natural gas from Alberta

Minister Sonya Savage says the government is serious about defending the province’s constitutional right to manage its own natural resources.

The Preserving Canada’s Economic Prosperity Act would replace the previous act with the same name and give the Alberta government the power to battle back against any jurisdiction that tries to block this province’s exports.

The government says this proposed act “strengthens” the previous version.

Savage says this is a matter of having every option available to the province. “We will not back down from defending our economic interests and will use this legislation when needed.”