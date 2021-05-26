LETHBRIDGE COUNTY, AB – Farmers across the region are all smiles after some much-needed precipitation.

This region saw between 20-30 mm from last Thursday’s snowfall to the long week rain event. To put that into perspective, that is about 10-15 mm shy of equalling the entire precipitation total for the Lethbridge area for the entire year leading up to May 20th.

Ken Coles, the Executive Director of Farming Smarter in Lethbridge County says after a long, dry stretch this is exactly what local crops needed.

“You can’t get better timing for precipitation right after most folks are done seeding,” says Coles. “The downside to it was the frost that came along with it. There are quite a few farmers that are concerned, particularly with crops like canola where the growing point is above the ground. But for the most part it was a billion dollar rainfall for sure.”

With warmer and drier weather on the horizon, Coles expects crops will really start to take off now.

The long range forecast for the next few weeks heading into June indicate warm and generally dry weather across much of southern Alberta for a while.

Coles says farmers will also be busy spraying for weeds in the coming days.