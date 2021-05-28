FORT MACLEOD, AB – A 25 year old man is behind bars, accused in the death last week of another man in Fort Macleod.

Police were called to a home along 1st Avenue in that town in the early morning hours on May 24th and found an injured man. Officers tried to save him, however he died on scene.

The victim has now been identified as 33 year old Linden Grier of Brocket.

RCMP Major Crimes had been investigating his death as suspicious and made an arrest following an autopsy this week.

Cullen Drake Tailfeathers of Fort Macleod is charged with manslaughter and break and enter. He remains in jail and will appear in court next Wednesday, June 2nd.