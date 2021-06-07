LETHBRIDGE, AB – What a difference a few weeks makes and this is very good news.

Local COVID-19 case counts have plummeted over the last month and that’s extremely positive as the province enters stage two of its summer re-opening plan this Thursday, June 10th.

To put things into perspective, exactly one month ago, Lethbridge had 460 active cases. As of Sunday, that number had fallen to 73.

That drop is a substantial change in just four weeks here in the city. Even over the last week, between May 30th and June 6th, the active case count has been nearly cut in half (from 131 to 73).

Vaccines are getting a lot of the credit. As of right now, nearly 63% of all eligible Lethbridge residents have at least one dose.

What we’re seeing in Lethbridge is a trend across the province, more vaccinations and a big drop in active COVID cases. The province could hit it target of 70% of eligible Albertans with at least one dose later this week, which would trigger stage 3 (fully open and no restrictions) two weeks later.

The following are up-to-date as of Sunday, June 6th. You can find daily Alberta and regional vaccination data here: Alberta Vaccinations

LETHBRIDGE – WEST

Percent of people immunized at least one dose

75+: 91.5%, (1460 people)

60-74: 88%, (4313 people)

40-59: 78.8%, (6863 people)

20-39: 67.1%, (9170 people)

12-19: 66.3%, (2722 people)

12+: 74.9%, (24695 people)

All ages: 63.1%, (24695 people)

LETHBRIDGE – SOUTH

Percent of people immunized at least one dose

75+: 90.7%, (4019 people)

60-74: 85%, (5630 people)

40-59: 73.1%, (5504 people)

20-39: 54.9%, (5328 people)

12-19: 57.6%, (1515 people)

12+: 71.4%, (22067 people)

All ages: 63.4%, (22067 people)

LETHBRIDGE – NORTH

Percent of people immunized at least one dose

75+: 89.4%, (1792 people)

60-74: 86.1%, (3951 people)

40-59: 71.5%, (5072 people)

20-39: 55.5%, (4587 people)

12-19: 53.6%, (1338 people)

12+: 68.8%, (16814 people)

All ages: 59.6%, (16814 people)