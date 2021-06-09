FORT MACLEOD, AB – You can start going to back to visit some of Alberta’s historic sites this month.

As part of the stage two of the province’s summer re-opening plan, museums and archives can open to the public at reduced visitor capacity.

The Frank Slide Interpretive Centre in the Crowsnest Pass re-opens June 16th and Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump near Fort Macleod opens again as of June 21st.

All these provincial historic sites will be following guidelines to keep people safe.

Timed ticketing is in place at several facilities to allow for reduced visitor capacity and physical distancing. You’er asked to book your tickets in advance to avoid disappointment, as walk-up admissions may not be accommodated.

Provincially-owned heritage sites are leading the way by re-opening: