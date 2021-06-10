COALDALE, AB – Fire investigators in Coaldale are looking for clues after a blaze last weekend destroyed a home in that town.

Anyone who has video footage of the fire is asked to get in contact with officials.

Firefighters were called out last Saturday, June 5th at around 3:00 pm to a home on fire along 21st Avenue in Coaldale. When crews arrived, the back deck on the house was burning and the fire was starting to spread.

The Coaldale Fire Department says the home in question has been a known problem for years in that neighbourhood. Both the Town and the RCMP recently tried to evict illegal residents there and secure the property.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and is being considered suspicious. Damage is pegged at around $100,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coaldale & District Emergency Services, especially anyone who may have been in the area before the fire between 2:30 pm – 2:50 pm that may have witnessed anyone fleeing the area.