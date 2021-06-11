LETHBRIDGE, AB – COVID-19 forced a temporary closure six months ago, but the Helen Schuler Nature Centre has now re-opened its doors.

On display in the Community Art Gallery is “Landscaping Wilderness”, a fine art installation by Elaine Henderson.

Hours the first week will be 10:00 am to 4:00 pm with extended summer hours starting next Friday, June 18th.

Admission to the Nature Centre is by donation.