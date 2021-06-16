LETHBRIDGE, AB – A reminder to make sure combustible products stored inside and around buildings is kept to a minimum.

This, after a raging blaze destroyed a garage this week along 10th Avenue South near the hospital.

Lethbridge firefighters battled the flames during extreme hot weather on Monday, June 14. The blaze destroyed the garage and a car with damage estimated at around $40,000.

The owner suffered minor injuries.

The cause has been deemed accidental. Fire officials say during the summer months, residents should also take extra precaution when using tools that could spark a fire.