EDMONTON, AB – The two week countdown to fully opening Alberta is officially underway.

The province has now hit that much-anticipated 70% one dose vaccination target as of late Thursday and that means no more provincial restrictions as of Canada Day, July 1st.

Premier Jason Kenney made the announcement on Friday afternoon and says this is an exciting time for the province after a very long 15 months.

“On Canada Day, virtually all remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be history,” said a smiling Premier Kenney Friday. “No more limits on weddings or funerals. No more bans on indoor social gatherings. No more limits for gyms, sports, and fitness activities. No more capacity limits at restaurants, in retail, or places of worship.”

On Thursday, the province actually hit 70.2% of eligible Albertans with one dose.

Kenney says with restrictions being lifted, Albertans should still use “common sense” like staying home if you’re sick and geting tested if you need to. He encourages everyone still follow the good hygiene habits we learned throughout the pandemic as COVID-19 is still going to be with us.

Restrictions eased in Stage 3, effective July 1