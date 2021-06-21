The front entrance of college on a clear summer day. Photo courtesy of Lethbridge College.

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Five jobs are being eliminated at Lethbridge College due to ongoing budget cuts.

The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE), which represents workers there, says the positions being axed are mostly groundskeepers and caretakers.

The union makes mention of an email sent to staff last week by Lethbridge College President Dr. Paula Burns.

In it, she alludes to additional job losses in the future, saying the college “knows further cuts are coming in the 2022 provincial budget.”

Post secondary institutions in Alberta have experienced significant provincial budget cuts in the past couple of years.