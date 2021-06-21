LETHBRIDGE, AB – The city’s newest fire hall on the west side is open and operational.

It’s been under construction for the past couple of years in the Waterbridge neighbourhood near Senator Fairbairn Middle School on the west side.

Fire Station #5 has been in the works for a long time. Last summer, Fire Chief Marc Rathwell said west Lethbridge had outgrown what had been the only facility on the west side, Fire Station #2.

That’s no longer the case with this building.

It has space for additional resources and the central location of the new fire hall will allow quicker response from firefighters.

West Lethbridge has been the fastest growing region of the city for the past number of years with only one fire hall servicing over 40,000 residents on that side of the river and has been in desperate need of additional fire and EMS services.

When Fire Station #2 was first built at the corner of Whoop-Up Drive West and Jerry Potts Boulevard there were only about 4,000 people living on the west side.

The cost of Fire Station #5 was 10.3 million.