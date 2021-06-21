Photo by Marta Krajewska and supplied by the Taber Police Service.

TABER, AB – It wasn’t your typical Thursday afternoon call for the Taber Police Service.

A baby raccoon was spotted inside the wheel well of a vehicle.

The owner of the truck was worried the little kit would be hurt if the vehicle moved and called the TPS for help.

It was under the hood and hiding behind the engine block by the time the Community Standards Unit arrived.

Officers managed to retrieve the baby raccoon, uninjured, and returned it to the area it came from.