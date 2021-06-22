OTTAWA, ON – Banning conversion therapy in Canada has cleared another hurdle.

Bill C-6, an Act to amend the Criminal Code (conversion therapy) passed third reading in the House of Commons Tuesday and is now moving on to the senate.

Conversion therapy is the practice of trying to change someone’s orientation from LGBTQ to straight.

If passed into law, Bill C-6 would criminalize forced conversion therapy, conversion therapy for children, sending children abroad for conversion therapy, advertising conversion therapy and receiving payment or benefits from providing conversion therapy.

Third reading was adopted with 263 MP’s voting to pass the bill and 63, mostly Conservative MP’s including Lethbridge’s Rachael Harder, voting against.