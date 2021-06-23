Working is moving along on the 3rd Ave. S reconstruction. Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com on June 23, 2021.

LETHBRIDGE, AB – You’ll start seeing a lot of changes along a portion of 3rd Avenue South downtown very soon.

Crews have now started phase three of the reconstruction project between 4th and 8th Streets.

Paving work is expected to take place next week (June 28-July 2) and vehicle traffic should once again be allowed to drive through by mid to late July.

There are road closures and detours in place right now so do be aware of that.

Major enhancements along 3rd Avenue South began last year and once complete this fall, will feature Lethbridge’s first streetscaped design, giving that section of roadway a whole new look.

The budget for the entire project is just over $10 million.