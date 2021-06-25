Photo courtesy of the Lethbridge Police Service.

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Two men have been charged in relation to a downtown drug trafficking investigation.

On Thursday, Lethbridge Police spotted activity consistent with trafficking in the 800 block of 6th avenue south.

A man and a woman left the area and then drove to Fort Macleod where they met with another man.

All three people were arrested and LPS officers seized fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine worth about $3,000.

Almost $6,000 cash, a collapsible baton, a knife and a BB gun were also recovered.

35 year old Wesley Johnson of Lethbridge and 31 year old Andrew Whiteford of Calgary have both been charged with drug trafficking offences.

They remain in custody waiting for bail hearings.

Police say charges against the woman are pending.