Friday, August 27, 2021
Lethbridge entrepreneurs invited to compete in “Dragon’s Den” style competition

By Sam Borsato
Photo courtesy of the Downtown Lethbridge BRZ.
LETHBRIDGE, AB – Local businesses will be competing in the fall for a year’s worth of rent and a downtown location.

The Downtown BRZ, Economic Development Lethbridge, the Chamber of Commerce, Community Futures and the Heart of Our City Committee are teaming up to host a Dragons Den style pitch competition.

Business owners will be given the chance to explain their idea to local landlords in the hopes of securing a deal on a business space and $12,000 toward rent for an entire year.

Applications are open now and the competition will take place on Oct. 20.

