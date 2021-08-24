- Advertisement -
Friday, August 27, 2021
Changes to Lethbridge indoor swimming pools as of September 7

By Tina Karst
Inside the Nicholas Sheran Pool. (Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com - Pat Siedlecki)
LETHBRIDGE, AB – If you’re wanting to take a dip at an indoor pool next month you might want to double check the hours of operation before heading out.

Pools in Lethbridge are shifting to fall hours starting on September 7th.

In an effort to accommodate staffing and public demand, schedules and programming will change.

Stan Siwik Pool will be closed Friday and Sunday and Nicholas Sheran will be closed Monday and Saturday.

Fritz Sick Pool will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The City says Henderson outdoor pool will be open until the Monday of the long weekend, weather permitting.

Swim lesson registration for both Nicholas Sheran Leisure Centre Pool and Stan Siwik Pool  will begin August 24. Registration can be completed online at www.lethbridge.ca/swimming  or by calling Stan Siwik Pool at 403-320-3054 or Nicholas Sheran Pool at 403-320-3046.

Tina Karst

