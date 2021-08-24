Mandatory masking back in effect in British Columbia

VICTORIA, BC – If you have plans to go to B.C., make sure you keep your masks handy.

British Columbia is once again mandating face-coverings province-wide to stem a 4th wave of COVID-19.

That means anyone in B.C. who is 12 and older will have to wear a mask again in all indoor spaces as of Wednesday, August 25.

B.C. is also mandating masks in all schools in that province from Grades 4 and up when classes resume next week.

People in British Columbia will also need a “vaccine card” which is proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to attend things like ticketed sporting events, going to restaurants and pubs, movies, clubs, and even fitness classes and weddings. Those cards will be available September 13.

In contrast to all that, here in Alberta we have virtually no health restrictions and haven’t since July 1st when the government’s “Open For Summer” plan kicked in. Mask-wearing protocols in Alberta schools are in the hands of each individual district to start the new schol year off. The only mandated requirement in Alberta is wearing a mask while on schools buses and in all AHS facilities.

Alberta has seen a surge in COVID Delta variant cases with now more than 7,700 active cases across Alberta as of Monday.