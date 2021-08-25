- Advertisement -
Friday, August 27, 2021
Reuse Rendezvous back on in Lethbridge September 10 weekend

By Tina Karst
Photo credit to City of Lethbridge
LETHBRIDGE, AB – After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Lethbridge’s Reuse Rendezvous is back.

It encourages you to give away unwanted, gently used items to friends and neighbours.

Environment Lethbridge Executive Director, Kathleen Sheppard says it’s also a great way for students returning for the fall semester to furnish their living spaces.

Taking part is simple. Just place items in front of your house on the evening of September 10th and mark them as “free.” Over that weekend, cruise the streets and look for new-to-you treasures.

Shepherd says Reuse Rendezvous continues to grow every year. In 2015, 165 households were registered, by 2019 that number had grown to 496 households.

You can also register your location on an online map hosted by Environment Lethbridge.

Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

