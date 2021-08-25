Reuse Rendezvous back on in Lethbridge September 10 weekend

LETHBRIDGE, AB – After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Lethbridge’s Reuse Rendezvous is back.

It encourages you to give away unwanted, gently used items to friends and neighbours.

Environment Lethbridge Executive Director, Kathleen Sheppard says it’s also a great way for students returning for the fall semester to furnish their living spaces.

Taking part is simple. Just place items in front of your house on the evening of September 10th and mark them as “free.” Over that weekend, cruise the streets and look for new-to-you treasures.

Shepherd says Reuse Rendezvous continues to grow every year. In 2015, 165 households were registered, by 2019 that number had grown to 496 households.

You can also register your location on an online map hosted by Environment Lethbridge.