New Alberta proof of vaccination card coming, but it’s not a “vaccine passport”

CALGARY, AB – A new card to be released next month will help Albertans show proof of their vaccination status.
However, it’s not considered a vaccine passport.
The card will be available on the provincial health website: MyHealth Records and it will show COVID-19 immunization records.
Officials say they hope is to have the cards ready for download from the health record website by mid-September.
Health Minister Tyler Shandro tweeted on Thursday that the province will not implement a vaccine passport.
