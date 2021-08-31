Alberta’s projected deficit slashed to $7.8 billion in first quarter fiscal update

EDMONTON, AB – It looks like Alberta’s financial picture is looking better than what the government had expected.

The province released its first quarter fiscal update Tuesday.

It shows this year’s deficit is projected to be $7.8 billion. That’s less than half of what was forecast, in the latest budget back in February.

Finance Minister, Travis Toews says Alberta’s economy is already witnessing signs of recovery and growth, but he stressed there is still more to do.

- Advertisement - Article continues below ad

Oilsands production is getting a lot of credit to the better fiscal picture. In a news release, the UCP government states oilsands production has risen more than 8% in the first half of the year with a quick rebound in bitumen output and drilling activity in June and July – exceeding 2019 levels.

As of July, Alberta added 73,000 jobs since the beginning of the year and has now recovered nearly 90% of the jobs lost when the pandemic first took hold in the province.

Toews says all this indicates Alberta’s recovery plan is working.