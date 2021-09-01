List of federal candidates confirmed for Lethbridge, surrounding ridings

LETHBRIDGE, AB – The Lethbridge riding has six confirmed candidates running in the federal election now that the nomination deadline has passed.

Incumbent Rachael Harder is running again for the Conservative Party, Devon Hargreaves for the Liberals, Elaine Perez for the NDP, Kimmie Hovan for the People’s Party, Geoffrey Capp for the Christian Heritage and Kim Siever will run as an independent.

There isn’t a local Green Party candidate, though. Stephnie Watson was the Green representative in the 2019 election.

Advance polls will be open from Friday, Sept. 10 to Tuesday, Sept. 14. Election Day is coming up in a little over two weeks on Monday, Sept. 20.

Candidates running in other nearby ridings:

FOOTHILLS

Conservative: John Barlow

Liberal: Paula Shimp

NDP: Michelle Traxel

Green: Brett Rogers

People’s Party: Daniel Hunter

Maverick: Josh Wylie

MEDICINE HAT – CARDSTON – WARNER

Conservative: Glen Motz

Liberal: Hannah Wilson

NDP: Jocelyn Stenger

Green: Diandra Bruised Head

People’s Party: Brodie Heidinger

Maverick: Geoff Shoesmith

BOW RIVER

Conservative: Martin Shields

Liberal: Getu Shawile

NDP: Michael MacLean

People’s Party: Jonathan Nicklos Bridges

Christian Heritage: Tom Lipp

Maverick: Orrin Bliss