Wednesday, September 1, 2021
List of federal candidates confirmed for Lethbridge, surrounding ridings

By Sam Borsato
Vista Radio Ltd. stock photo
LETHBRIDGE, AB – The Lethbridge riding has six confirmed candidates running in the federal election now that the nomination deadline has passed.

Incumbent Rachael Harder is running again for the Conservative Party, Devon Hargreaves for the Liberals, Elaine Perez for the NDP, Kimmie Hovan for the People’s Party, Geoffrey Capp for the Christian Heritage and Kim Siever will run as an independent.

There isn’t a local Green Party candidate, though. Stephnie Watson was the Green representative in the 2019 election.

Advance polls will be open from Friday, Sept. 10 to Tuesday, Sept. 14. Election Day is coming up in a little over two weeks on Monday, Sept. 20.

Candidates running in other nearby ridings:

FOOTHILLS
Conservative: John Barlow
Liberal: Paula Shimp
NDP: Michelle Traxel
Green: Brett Rogers
People’s Party: Daniel Hunter
Maverick: Josh Wylie

MEDICINE HAT – CARDSTON – WARNER
Conservative: Glen Motz
Liberal: Hannah Wilson
NDP: Jocelyn Stenger
Green: Diandra Bruised Head
People’s Party: Brodie Heidinger
Maverick: Geoff Shoesmith

BOW RIVER
Conservative: Martin Shields
Liberal: Getu Shawile
NDP: Michael MacLean
People’s Party: Jonathan Nicklos Bridges
Christian Heritage: Tom Lipp
Maverick: Orrin Bliss

