Work underway on new Festival Square Plaza in downtown Lethbridge

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Construction on a revamped Festival Square gets underway this week and that means a road closure for a few months.

The City of Lethbidge says 6th Street South will be shut down from the intersection at 3rd Avenue to the laneway just south of the Downtown BRZ office.

Work is expected to be ongoing for the next three months and you’re asked to drive with caution and follow posted detours.

The new Festival Square Market Plaza will include an interactive stage, entry signs, decorative column lighting, programmable lighting and site furniture as well as water and wastewater servicing and lane rehabilitation.

Back in July, ​Lethbridge City Council voted 6-3 in favour of going ahead with a revised plan for Municipal Stimulus Program (MSP) funded projects which include the $1.71 million Festival Square Market Plaza.

This allows the Festival Square project to proceed, without any city taxpayer funding.