Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Work underway on new Festival Square Plaza in downtown Lethbridge

By Tina Karst
Artist's rendition of the new-look Festival Square. Photo provided by the City of Lethbridge.
LETHBRIDGE, AB – Construction on a revamped Festival Square gets underway this week and that means a road closure for a few months.

The City of Lethbidge says 6th Street South will be shut down from the intersection at 3rd Avenue to the laneway just south of the Downtown BRZ office.

Work is expected to be ongoing for the next three months and you’re asked to drive with caution and follow posted detours.

The new Festival Square Market Plaza will include an interactive stage, entry signs, decorative column lighting, programmable lighting and site furniture as well as water and wastewater servicing and lane rehabilitation.

Back in July, ​Lethbridge City Council voted 6-3 in favour of going ahead with a revised plan for Municipal Stimulus Program (MSP) funded projects which include the $1.71 million Festival Square Market Plaza.

This allows the Festival Square project to proceed, without any city taxpayer funding.

Previous articleAttendance records set at Whoop-Up Days 2021
Next articleCity of Lethbridge reverting back to enhanced health protocols
Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

Lethbridge News

City of Lethbridge reverting back to enhanced health protocols

Sam Borsato -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Masks, working from home when possible and mandatory rapid testing are the rules that City of Lethbridge staff will be required...

