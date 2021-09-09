- Advertisement -
Thursday, September 9, 2021
Deadline for applying to vote by mail quickly approaching

By Casey Kenny
Vote stock image (supplied by Pixabay)
OTTAWA, ON – Time is running out to apply to vote by mail in the federal election.

People who want to cast their ballot through the mail have until 6 p.m. local time on Tuesday, September 14th to apply for a special voting kit they need.

Officials say they need to allow time for the kit to reach them and to return their completed ballot to Elections Canada by Election Day September 20th.

Electors can complete an online application, call Elections Canada to ask for a paper form, print one off or pick one up at any Elections Canada office.

