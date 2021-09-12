Cougar euthanized in north Lethbridge neighbourhood

LETHBRIDEGE, AB – A scary situation for some north side residents Saturday.

Lethbridge Police had to euthanize a large cougar in the Uplands area after the animal was showing aggressive behaviours.

LPS say one witness saw the animal, approximately six feet in length, jump a six-foot high fence into the backyard of a home in the 100 block of Bluefox Boulevard.

The Public Safety Communication Centre had placed calls to Alberta Fish and Wildlife with no immediate response.

Lethbridge Police officers responded and were faced with an aggressive cougar just yards away. Unfortunately, police say the animal had to be euthanized as it presented an immediate risk of life or injury to the public.

One shot was fired and the cougar was killed.

A Fish and Wildlife officer arrived at the scene after the animal had been euthanized.

No one was injured.