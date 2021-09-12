- Advertisement -
Saturday, September 11, 2021
Cougar euthanized in north Lethbridge neighbourhood

By Patrick Siedlecki
Photo supplied via video.
LETHBRIDEGE, AB – A scary situation for some  north side residents Saturday.

Lethbridge Police had to euthanize a large cougar in the Uplands area after the animal was showing aggressive behaviours.

LPS say one witness saw the animal, approximately six feet in length, jump a six-foot high fence into the backyard of a home in the 100 block of Bluefox Boulevard.

The Public Safety Communication Centre had placed calls to Alberta Fish and Wildlife with no immediate response.

Lethbridge Police officers responded and were faced with an aggressive cougar just yards away. Unfortunately, police say the animal had to be euthanized as it presented an immediate risk of life or injury to the public.

One shot was fired and the cougar was killed.

A Fish and Wildlife officer arrived at the scene after the animal had been euthanized.

No one was injured.

Previous articleLPS investigating pedestrian collision; woman in serious condition
Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

