Lethbridge woman wins $250,000 in EXTRA draw

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Another lottery winner here in southern Alberta, this time in Lethbridge.
Ashley Marlow-Bates won $250,000 in the July 30th EXTRA draw on her LOTTO MAX ticket.
She says she was shocked when she scanned her ticket and saw the numbers. Marlow-Bates plans to use some of the cash to pay off her student loan and buy a new vehicle.
“After that, I’ll probably just put the rest in the bank because retirement is not that far off. This is a really nice nest egg for my retirement!”
She bought her winning ticket at Gonzo’s Gas on 9th Avenue North.