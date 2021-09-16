Thursday, September 16, 2021
COVID-19: “The situation is very serious”, says AHS South Zone Medical Director

By Patrick Siedlecki
Photo credit to Pixabay
LETHBRIDGE, AB – Health officials here in southern Alberta are planning to care for more COVID-19 patients in local ICUs in the coming days.

Dr. Aaron Low, the Medical Director for AHS South Zone, says right now they’re managing as best they can with a total of 27 ICU beds, 17 in Lethbridge and 10 in Medicine Hat, now open.

Low, who’s also an emergency room doctor at Chinook Regional Hospital (CRH), says they’re actively planning, right now, to unfortunately get even busier here.

“We plan to open more (beds) if we need to and that’s expected to happen within the next few days. We’re looking at how we can increase our capacity so we can take care of the predicted number of patients,” says Low.

Low stresses the situation in AHS South Zone and across the province “is very serious”, noting they have the ability open more beds at Chinook Regional Hospital. The problem though is staffing those beds.

“This is a big deal for us,” stressed Low. “In order to do that we have to get additional staff. Our main limitation to opening more beds is staff. We encourage people to understand how important our situation is right now with beds. This is real, this is a real situation and it’s very possible that we could be overwhelmed.”

Dr. Low is on the ground and has seen the COVID-19 situation first hand. He’s encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.

One other thing he wants people to know is that the hospital system is not collapsing as some have suggested. Dr. Low says if you have a medical emergency, like chest pains or stroke systems, you need to come to an E.R. right away. He notes in the past some people have gotten quite ill because they didn’t want to come to the hospital during an emergency because of the fear of the ongoing COVID situation.

“It’s safe and they will get great care if they come to an emergency department,” says Dr. Low.

Previous articlePfizer and Moderna given new names, approved by Health Canada
Next articleLethbridge College & University both adopting Alberta’s new “Restrictions Exemption Program”
Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

