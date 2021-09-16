Lethbridge College & University both adopting Alberta’s new “Restrictions Exemption Program”

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Lethbridge’s two post-secondary schools are getting onboard with Alberta’s incoming proof of COVID-19 vaccination program.

Lethbridge College and the University of Lethbridge will be closed to in-person classes Friday through Sunday (Sept. 17-19) as they move toward implementing the mandatory program next week.

In a news release, the College states students may still come to campus to work or access services; however, some on-campus services will be limited as employees are urged to work from home when possible.

Lethbridge College President, Dr. Paula Burns says they’re committed to a safe campus experience as they work to implement this new vaccine passport-like program.

- Advertisement - Article continues below ad

As for the university, it will fully open and in-person classes will resume again on Monday, Sept. 20. The U of L is also working towards the requirements of the Restrictions Exemption Program.

U of L President, Dr. Mike Mahon says he understand this will be disappointing to everyone at the university who has worked hard to have such a positive start to the fall semester.

More information from both post-secondaries is expected over the weekend.