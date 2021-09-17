Friday, September 17, 2021
Blood Tribe members vote in favour of $150 million federal settlement in cattle claim

By Tina Karst
Kainai sign on the Blood Reserve. Photo credit to My Lethbridge Now.com (Sam Borsato)
STANDOFF, AB – Blood Tribe members have voted in favour of a $150-million settlement with the federal government, bringing to a close a decades long dispute.

In 1997, the Tribe filed a Statement of Claim in federal court alleging cattle promised in the Blackfoot Treaty of 1877 were never provided by the government and that resulted in significant economic damages.

Canada admitted in 2018 that it did breach the treaty and finally agreed to a $150-million settlement earlier this year.

Electronic and in-person voting was held this week and the results were announced Thursday night.

A majority of eligible voters, voted in favour of the settlement which entitles each registered Blood Tribe member to receive $3,000 while the rest of the money will be used for capital projects and a long-term investment fund.

In order for the Tribe to receive the compensation amount of $149,842,550, a total of 25 percent of eligible voting members had to vote and the majority had to vote “yes” to the settlement.

Graphic provided by Blood Tribe Communications.

Tina Karst

