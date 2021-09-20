Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Reconciliation: Blackfoot Confederacy flag now permanent outside Lethbridge City Hall

By Patrick Siedlecki
The Blackfoot Confederacy flag now permanently flies outside of Lethbridge City Hall. Credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com (Sam Borsato).
LETHBRIDGE, AB – If you drive past Lethbridge City Hall, you’ll likely notice a new flag now permanently on display.

A special flag raising ceremony was held Monday morning as part of the City’s commitment to Truth and Reconciliation.

Treena Tallow is the co-chair of the Reconciliation Lethbridge Advisory Committee. She says having the Blackfoot flag now permanently flying outside of City Hall, is a big deal.

“The permanence of having Indigenous representation where the decision makesr in our community hold office, shows the commitment to reconciliation by the City of Lethbridge and welcomes conversation by the community,” says Tallow.

The flag is flying on a new set of flagpoles recently installed outside of City Hall and was raised to mark the official kick off to Reconciliation Week in Lethbridge.

Outgoing Mayor Chris Spearman feels reconciliation is now more important than ever. He hopes having this flag flying every day outside of City Hall will get people talking and engaging in meaningful opportunities to learn more about Indigenous culture.

National Truth and Reconciliation Day in September 30th.

