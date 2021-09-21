Wednesday, September 22, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Tyler Shandro resigns as Alberta’s Health Minister, but stays in cabinet

By Patrick Siedlecki
0
241
File photo. Tyler Shandro (at the podium) makes an announcement with Premier Kenney back on July 14, 2021. Photo credit to Government of Alberta.
- Advertisement -

EDMONTON, AB – A big shake up inside Alberta’s UCP government.

Premier Jason Kenney has changed the person in charge of the province’s health portfolio, shuffling out Tyler Shandro from that position which he had held since the United Conservative Party took office more than two years ago.

Shandro has been replaced by another fellow Calgary MLA, Jason Copping who had previously been the government’s Minister of Labour and Immigration.

In fact, this was more of a cabinet switch than a shuffle. Shandro stays in cabinet, taking over Copping’s now former position.

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

Premier Kenney revealed later on Tuesday that Shandro resigned from the portfolio and both chatted and decided mutually that it was time for a fresh face to head the ministry.

Alberta’s health portfolio has been under a lot of pressure, with both Shandro and Premier Kenney being heavily criticized for their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially this fourth wave.

The province currently has more than 20,000 active cases of the virus; nearly 1,000 people are in hospital; and over 215 in ICU.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBigelow Fowler south clinic closing in November; 11 doctors leaving
Next articleArrest made, Lethbridge Police lay charges in shot fired investigation
Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

Calgary men accused in multi-million dollar fraud at Lake Koocanusa resort

Patrick Siedlecki -
CALGARY, AB - Two men from Calgary are facing charges, accused in a multi-million dollar fraud case involving vacation properties in southeast B.C. Calgary Police...

Special screening of new Ghostbusters movie in November in Fort Macleod

Sam Borsato -
FORT MACLEOD, AB - There's going to be "something strange" in Fort Macleod's neighbourhood in November. Ghostbusters: Afterlife was primarily filmed in southern Alberta of...

Ashton – Local Lethbridge talent heading to Miss World Canada Championship

April Hanson -
An exciting time for Lethbridge local Ashton, who's on a path to the Miss World Canada Competition in Toronto!

COVID-19 exemptions for youth activities being clarified by City of Lethbridge

Sam Borsato -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - The City of Lethbridge is making sure the rules are crystal clear when it comes to COVID-19 exemptions for youth sports. Effective...

Three Lethbridge schools reporting 10-percent or more illness-related student absences

Sam Borsato -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - At least three public schools in Lethbridge are reporting absenteeism of 10-percent or more due to respiratory illness. Those include Mike Mountain...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win