Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Three Lethbridge schools reporting 10-percent or more illness-related student absences

By Sam Borsato
Logo credit to the Lethbridge School Division
LETHBRIDGE, AB – At least three public schools in Lethbridge are reporting absenteeism of 10-percent or more due to respiratory illness.

Those include Mike Mountain Horse, Park Meadows and Westminster Elementary Schools.

All staff and students there must complete a daily checklist to determine if they can attend school, and isolate at home if they develop COVID-19 symptoms.

The Holy Spirit Catholic Division is also reporting 10-percent absenteeism at St. Catherine School in Picture Butte.

Schools right across Alberta are no longer reporting individual cases. However, any school missing 10-percent of students or more due to illness must notify Alberta Health Services so the situation can be monitored and investigated.

