Two Lethbridge men arrested & charged, accused in local vehicle thefts

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Two men are facing charges after Lethbridge Police recovered a number of stolen vehicles this week.
On Tuesday, Sept. 21 officers found the suspects in a stolen car along Mayor Magrath Drive South.
The investigation following lead LPS to a few more stolen autos, including two taken recently from Lethbridge dealerships.
Police here in city worked alongside Cardston RCMP and Blood Tribe Police in this investigation.
In total, six stolen vehicles and a number of stolen licence plates were found.
Police have arrested 29 year old Kirby Mills and 37 year old Isaiah Acko, both of Lethbridge. The two men will appear in court at the end of November.