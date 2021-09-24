Friday, September 24, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Two Lethbridge men arrested & charged, accused in local vehicle thefts

By Patrick Siedlecki
0
444
Photo credit to Shutterstock
- Advertisement -

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Two men are facing charges after Lethbridge Police recovered a number of stolen vehicles this week.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21 officers found the suspects in a stolen car along Mayor Magrath Drive South.

The investigation following lead LPS to a few more stolen autos, including two taken recently from Lethbridge dealerships.

Police here in city worked alongside Cardston RCMP and Blood Tribe Police in this investigation.

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

In total, six stolen vehicles and a number of stolen licence plates were found.

Police have arrested 29 year old Kirby Mills and 37 year old Isaiah Acko, both of Lethbridge. The two men will appear in court at the end of November.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWitness information needed to help with crash investigation
Next articleFraudulent callers claiming to be RCMP officers in Taber
Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

Fraudulent callers claiming to be RCMP officers in Taber

Patrick Siedlecki -
TABER, AB - It appears some fraudsters are making calls in the Taber area claiming to be RCMP officers. Police are warning the public about...

Two Lethbridge men arrested & charged, accused in local vehicle thefts

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Two men are facing charges after Lethbridge Police recovered a number of stolen vehicles this week. On Tuesday, Sept. 21 officers found...

Witness information needed to help with crash investigation

Sam Borsato -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Anyone who may have witnessed a crash earlier this week between a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of Highway...

Canada still working on AstraZeneca’s recognition in US and other countries

Mohamed Fahim -
OTTAWA, ON - There’s still no word on when or even if American officials will start recognizing AstraZeneca’s vaccine or mixing doses for entry...

Alberta COVID-19 situation worsens as hospitals fill up

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - We found out Thursday just how dire the current COVID-19 situation is right now here in Alberta. The number of people in...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win