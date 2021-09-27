Campus safety app at Lethbridge College adapts to include vaccine passport

LETHBRIDGE, AB – There’s a new pandemic response program in place at Lethbridge College.

Starting Monday, September 27 everyone accessing the college campus will be able to use LC Alert to enter and track their vaccination status or negative COVID-19 test results.

This is a campus safety app and mass notification system that has been in use since early 2021, however, it now includes a vaccine passport.

Everyone entering campus this week (Sept. 27-Oct. 1) will have to enter campus through one of five major entrances and show their green “approved” status from LC Alert.

Lethbridge College President, Dr. Paula Burns says this new feature is an important step in keeping their entire community healthy and safe.

LC Alert can be accessed by all students and employees at the college, as well as anyone visiting campus.

Instructions on how to use it can be found on the Lethbridge College website.