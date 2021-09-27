Tuesday, September 28, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Alberta’s former top doctor wants “fire break” to stem COVID-19 surge; Premier rejects idea

By Patrick Siedlecki
0
805
- Advertisement -

EDMONTON, AB – The province’s former Chief Medical Officer of Health is warning that action must be taken now to avoid limiting health care during the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to new Health Minister Jason Copping, Dr. James Talbot calls for an immediate “fire break” of at least four weeks that closes indoor access to restaurants, pubs, and gyms and limits attendance at other indoor locations, such as places of worship and stores.

He also says face masks must be used in schools, some ICU patients must be transferred immediately to other provinces, and proof of vaccination must be required to enter all non-essential businesses.

Talbot says there would still be a four-week delay before any of these measures have an effect on ICU admission numbers.

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

He says a lack of action could soon lead to triage measures in our hospitals deciding who gets treatment, and who doesn’t.

Premier Jason Kenney though is rejecting any type of hard lock down in this province. He told a radio show (Roy Green) over the weekend that going down that road would make “no sense” for the 80% of the Alberta population which is vaccinated. Kenney noted on the show that vaccinated people are much less likely to transit COVID-19.

The following is a copy of Dr. Talbot’s letter:

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMunicipal election candidates official for Coaldale, Taber, Fort Macleod, Cardston
Next articleLethbridge property taxes due at end of day September 30
Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

ICU surge bed capacity increased again in AHS South Zone

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - The intensive care unit situation here in the South Zone remains a serious one. Both Lethbridge and Medicine Hat are into surge...

Lethbridge supporting Red Deer in complaint about EMS dispatch consolidation

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Lethbridge is backing Red Deer as the fight against ambulance dispatch consolidation continues. City Council held a special meeting Monday afternoon (Sept....

Lethbridge property taxes due at end of day September 30

Sam Borsato -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Make sure your Lethbridge property taxes are paid in full by Thursday if you want to avoid any penalties. Given the financial...

Alberta’s former top doctor wants “fire break” to stem COVID-19 surge; Premier rejects idea

Patrick Siedlecki -
EDMONTON, AB - The province's former Chief Medical Officer of Health is warning that action must be taken now to avoid limiting health care...

Municipal election candidates official for Coaldale, Taber, Fort Macleod, Cardston

Sam Borsato -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Communities near Lethbridge have strong lists of candidates, who are vying for votes in next month's municipal elections. Coaldale has two people...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win