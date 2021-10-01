Civic Election: Advanced voting begins this weekend in Lethbridge

LETHBRIDGE, AB – You will have your first chance to vote in this fall’s civic election this weekend.

Advanced voting takes in Lethbridge Friday and Saturday (Oct. 1-2) at City Hall. Voting times both days are from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm.

There will be a total of 8 advanced voting days over the next few weekends leading up to election day October 18th.

If you are planning to cast an early ballot you need to bring one piece of ID which shows your name and current address.

- Advertisement - Article continues below ad

There are six people vying for the Lethbridge mayor’s chair and 32 for City Council.

You’ll also get two ballots. One with some provincial referendum questions and one will have all the city and school board candidates along with a few local non-binding questions.

More information on advanced voting can be found here: Voting Information for Lethbridge