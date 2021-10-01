Friday, October 1, 2021
Civic Election: Advanced voting begins this weekend in Lethbridge

By Patrick Siedlecki
A Lethbridge Transit bus is all decked out, reminding everyone to cast a ballot in this civic election. Photo credit to City of Lethbridge.
LETHBRIDGE, AB – You will have your first chance to vote in this fall’s civic election this weekend.

Advanced voting takes in Lethbridge Friday and Saturday (Oct. 1-2) at City Hall. Voting times both days are from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm.

There will be a total of 8 advanced voting days over the next few weekends leading up to election day October 18th.

If you are planning to cast an early ballot you need to bring one piece of ID which shows your name and current address.

There are six people vying for the Lethbridge mayor’s chair and 32 for City Council.

You’ll also get two ballots. One with some provincial referendum questions and one will have all the city and school board candidates along with a few local non-binding questions.

More information on advanced voting can be found here: Voting Information for Lethbridge

Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

