New temporary exhibit open through Remembrance Day at Lethbridge Military Museum

LETHBRIDGE, AB – The latest installment at the Lethbridge Military Museum is paying tribute to post-war Canada.

The temporary exhibit titled “A Better World: Post-War Social Movements and the Canadian Veteran” is on loan here from the Canadian Centre for the Great War in Montreal through Remembrance Day.

It showcases how World War One created thousands of veterans and how politicians and bureaucrats responded to increasing public pressure to give them more generous supports.

The local museum’s chairman, Ray Romses says this display “will let citizens and schools of southern Alberta know of the efforts made by veterans in building Canada in a post-war environment.”

Lethbridge’s Military Museum is located at the Vimy Ridge Armoury right beside the Lethbridge Airport.