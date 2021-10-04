Monday, October 4, 2021
New temporary exhibit open through Remembrance Day at Lethbridge Military Museum

By Sam Borsato
Photo is part of the temporary exhibit. Credit to Glenn Miller.
LETHBRIDGE, AB – The latest installment at the Lethbridge Military Museum is paying tribute to post-war Canada.

The temporary exhibit titled “A Better World: Post-War Social Movements and the Canadian Veteran” is on loan here from the Canadian Centre for the Great War in Montreal through Remembrance Day.

It showcases how World War One created thousands of veterans and how politicians and bureaucrats responded to increasing public pressure to give them more generous supports.

The local museum’s chairman, Ray Romses says this display “will let citizens and schools of southern Alberta know of the efforts made by veterans in building Canada in a post-war environment.”

Lethbridge’s Military Museum is located at the Vimy Ridge Armoury right beside the Lethbridge Airport.

Sam Borsato

I started my radio career in 2015, shortly after graduating from Lethbridge College. I have a very strong passion for local news.

Proudly born in 1994, I grew up most of my life in Sylvan Lake, AB and I’ve lived in the Lethbridge since 2012. I’m a below average golfer on a good day, I take as many hiking trips to Waterton as possible in the summer and I love my two cats, Outlaw and Jynx, and my dog, Maverick, more than most people I know.

I look forward to providing accurate, timely news coverage in southern Alberta for plenty of years to come!

