Calgary man dead in Crowsnest Pass head-on crash: RCMP

BURMIS, AB – A multi-vehicle collision in the Crowsnest Pass Sunday evening has claimed the life of one person.

Mounties from three area detachments were called out to Highway 3 near Highway 507 just after 6pm.

Investigators say it appears an eastbound pick-up truck cross the centre line and collided head-on with a westbound semi.

The driver, and only occupant of the pick up truck, died at the scene.

He’s been tentatively identified as a man in his mid-forties from Calgary.

The driver of the semi was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say the crash is still under investigation but no further updates are expected.