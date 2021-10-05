Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Calgary man dead in Crowsnest Pass head-on crash: RCMP

By Tina Karst
RCMP Cruiser. Photo Courtesy of Alberta RCMP.
BURMIS, AB – A multi-vehicle collision in the Crowsnest Pass Sunday evening has claimed the life of one person.

Mounties from three area detachments were called out to Highway 3 near Highway 507 just after 6pm.

Investigators say it appears an eastbound pick-up truck cross the centre line and collided head-on with a westbound semi.

The driver, and only occupant of the pick up truck, died at the scene.

He’s been tentatively identified as a man in his mid-forties from Calgary.

The driver of the semi was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say the crash is still under investigation but no further updates are expected.

Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

