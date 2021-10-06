Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Ontario police charge Medicine Hat doctor with historic sex assaults

By Sam Borsato
Dr. Ian Gebhardt, 59; left - present day, right - circa 1980s (Photo credit to York Regional Police)
MEDICINE HAT, AB – A cold case from Ontario’s York Regional Police has resulted in the arrest of a family doctor who’s been living and practicing in Medicine Hat for 14 years.

Police say there were contacted by a male victim in January, who alleged that he was sexually assault when he was a kid between 1988 and 1989. Investigation also led to a second victim, who said they were assaulted by the same suspect during the same time.

Dr. Ian Gebhardt, 59, was arrested on Tuesday (Oct. 5) and charged with two counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference with a person under 14.

Police say Gebhardt volunteered with children in the York Region throughout the ’80s, and later moved to Medicine Hat in 2007.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Gebhardt is asked to contact York Regional Police right away.

Sam Borsato

I started my radio career in 2015, shortly after graduating from Lethbridge College. I have a very strong passion for local news.

Proudly born in 1994, I grew up most of my life in Sylvan Lake, AB and I’ve lived in the Lethbridge since 2012. I’m a below average golfer on a good day, I take as many hiking trips to Waterton as possible in the summer and I love my two cats, Outlaw and Jynx, and my dog, Maverick, more than most people I know.

I look forward to providing accurate, timely news coverage in southern Alberta for plenty of years to come!

