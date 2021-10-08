Viral TikTok challenge encourages vandalism, assault at schools

LETHBRIDGE, AB- Lethbridge parents are being asked to talk with their kids about social media misuse in light of a new viral challenge taking place in schools.

Both the Lethbridge School Division and Holy Spirit Catholic School Division sent out letters this week advising of the TikTok trend which has a predetermined task each month.

September, February, March and July all involve vandalism, October and January focus on physical assaults, while December’s challenge is a form of indecent exposure.

Both school districts warn the type of behaviour outlined in this social media challenge is disturbing and will not be tolerated.

Officials say there has been evidence of the acts within both divisions and they’re asking parents to have conversations with their children about it.