Friday, October 8, 2021
Slight jump in local unemployment in September; very good news nationally

By Patrick Siedlecki
Photo credit to Shutterstock
LETHBRIDGE, AB – A small step backwards last month when it comes to the local jobs picture.

The Lethbridge-Medicine Hat region unemployment rate jumped to 5.7% in September, the second straight month there’s been a slight increase.

Despite that however, this region still has, by far, the lowest jobless rate in the province (see numbers by region below).

Meanwhile, some good news across Alberta with another 20,000 jobs being added last month province-wide, that’s positive given the additional COVID-19 measures put back in place. The provincial jobless was at 8.1% in September.

In Canada as a whole employment regained pre-pandemic levels in September. Most of the job gains coast-to-coast were in full time work, dropping the national unemployment rate to 6.9%.

Alberta Jobless Rate by Region in September 2021

Lethbridge-Medicine Hat: 5.7%
Camrose-Drumheller: 9.2%
Calgary: 9.2%
Banff-Jasper-Rocky Mountain House: 7.1%
Athabasca-Grande Prairie-Peace River: 7.1%
Red Deer: 9.0%
Edmonton: 8.3%
Wood Buffalo-Cold Lake: 6.1%

 

